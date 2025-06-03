Steph Curry Shares Massive Plans After NBA Retirement
To say Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is talented would be an understatement. He's one of 15 players to ever win at least two MVPs, has four NBA Championships to his name, and is the NBA's all-time leader in made three-pointers. However, he's not only a savant when it comes to playing basketball.
Curry is also a very talented golfer, having won the American Century Championship in 2023 while making a hole-in-one during that tournament. While he still has a few good years left in the NBA as he chases another NBA title, he has big plans to make a pursuit down a different path in just over a decade from now.
In a recent interview with CNBC Sport, Curry shared that he's eyeing the chance to compete in the Senior PGA Tour once he becomes eligible to do so at 50 years old.
"That would be a fun goal to go after, for sure," Curry said. "It's an extremely challenging tour to crack if you're not one of the champion, ex-PGA guys that are making that jump after you turn 50. To do all the qualifying journey and all that, I'm pretty sure I'll try that...It's wild that 13 years from now I'll be age-eligible."
Curry is under contract through the end of the 2026-27 season, but could very well continue to play beyond that. However, it appears as if the fierce competitor won't be avoiding competition in his post-NBA career.
Related Articles
President Obama's Heartfelt Statement on Pacers, Warriors Resurfaces Before NBA Finals
Unfortunate Truth on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Warriors
Major Report on Kevin Durant's Trade Price Amid Warriors Rumors