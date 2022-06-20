Skip to main content
Steph Curry Shares Message For Haters at Parade

Steph Curry Shares Message For Haters at Parade

What can people say about Steph and the Warriors now?

Nathaniel S. Butler | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

What can people say about Steph and the Warriors now?

"What they gonna say now?" That has been Steph Curry's question since acquiring his fourth ring and first Finals MVP award. The superstar point guard asked that question again at Monday's championship parade, and also asked Twitter the same thing:

With his previous lack of a Finals MVP award being the one absence in his resume that haters would reference when attempting to diminish his place on all-time lists, Steph recognizes that the critics have run out of excuses. Having won before Kevin Durant, with Kevin Durant, and now after Kevin Durant, that narrative has also died along with the Finals MVP one.

Many people counted the Warriors out once Klay Thompson got hurt and Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets, but the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green was determined to prove that they are still very much alive. Having secured their fourth title in eight years, those three have done exactly that.

The team has rightfully enjoyed every moment of this championship, because while they have been here before, few thought they'd ever return. Having defeated a Boston Celtics team that was supposed to be a bad matchup for them, the Warriors were able to prove doubters wrong every day until the very end. This reality understandably makes the moment sweeter, which is what Steph is relishing in when he asks, "What they gonna say now?"

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again

stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Steph Curry Shares Message For Haters at Parade

By Joey Linn38 seconds ago
sporting-news-2022-photo-with-watermark-1695351c-1384-4bae-9d13-4789ef0623b5
News

Report: New Details of Warriors' Parade Revealed

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
635755852269056749-p022515ps-0042_2401687_ver1.0
News

Watch: Steph Curry Receives Call From Obama After Winning Championship

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
andrew-wiggins-ftr
News

Andrew Wiggins Wants to Stay With Warriors

By Joey LinnJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18549473_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 18, 2022
morant-curry042922
News

Ja Morant Calls Steph Curry 'Top-5 All-Time'

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
hi-res-27cf8642597d8024c7c8c456388729dc_crop_north
News

Draymond Green Mocks Kevin Durant After Championship

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
Warriors-Stephen-Curry-1-2048x1446
News

Steph Curry Shuts Down 'Checkbook' Narrative

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
IMG_4767
News

Steph Curry Shares First Post After 4th Ring

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022