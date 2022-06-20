Steph Curry Shares Message For Haters at Parade

"What they gonna say now?" That has been Steph Curry's question since acquiring his fourth ring and first Finals MVP award. The superstar point guard asked that question again at Monday's championship parade, and also asked Twitter the same thing:

With his previous lack of a Finals MVP award being the one absence in his resume that haters would reference when attempting to diminish his place on all-time lists, Steph recognizes that the critics have run out of excuses. Having won before Kevin Durant, with Kevin Durant, and now after Kevin Durant, that narrative has also died along with the Finals MVP one.

Many people counted the Warriors out once Klay Thompson got hurt and Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets, but the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green was determined to prove that they are still very much alive. Having secured their fourth title in eight years, those three have done exactly that.

The team has rightfully enjoyed every moment of this championship, because while they have been here before, few thought they'd ever return. Having defeated a Boston Celtics team that was supposed to be a bad matchup for them, the Warriors were able to prove doubters wrong every day until the very end. This reality understandably makes the moment sweeter, which is what Steph is relishing in when he asks, "What they gonna say now?"

