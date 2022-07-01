Steph Curry Shares Message For Juan Toscano-Anderson

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Golden State Warriors and signing a 1-year / minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The move for Toscano-Anderson is not entirely surprising, as the Warriors were reportedly not interested in bringing him back. While the Bay Area native did not have a big role during the playoffs, his energy was a big part of Golden State's 2020-21 team, and his name will always be on their 2022 NBA Championship roster.

In a Tweet following the news that Toscano-Anderson was headed to the Lakers, Steph Curry wished his former teammate luck, and reminded the world that he will always be a Warriors champion:

Being able to win a championship with the Warriors before heading in another direction with his career has to be a good feeling for JTA, as he's spent most of his career battling for his place in the NBA. Making his mark on that 2020-21 Warriors team, JTA became somewhat of a fan favorite, despite his his limited role. His ties to the area created an element of pride both he and the fanbase shared, and that connection is something that will last beyond his time in Golden State.

While he may be with the Los Angeles Lakers now, JTA will always be a Warriors champ, and Steph Curry made sure to let people know.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Steph Curry's Finals Performance

Steve Kerr: 'No Reason' Steph Curry Can't Continue to Dominate NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry Jokes About His Parade Celebration