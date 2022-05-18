Skip to main content
Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

Steph was impressed with Luka's close-out game against the Suns

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. Having closed out the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, Golden State had the opportunity to sit back and observe Game 7 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. The game of course ended up being a blowout, with Luka and Mavericks essentially eliminating the Suns by halftime.

Steph Curry was recently asked about Luka Doncic, specifically his close-out performance against the Suns, and said that "Obviously Luka's doing what he's doing, putting up crazy numbers. The way he finished out that series was pretty special."

Steph had previously mentioned that he would be observing that game as fan, and now having done so, he's come away impressed with the young superstar's ability to dominate. Now as an opponent, Steph and the Warriors will shift their focus to beating Luka the Mavs.

While many had pencilled in a Warriors vs. Suns WCF early in the season, and especially once Phoenix went up 2-0, the Mavericks showed both their resilience along with the illegitimacy of Phoenix. Having overcome that 2-0 deficit, Dallas will enter this series against Golden State with a ton of confidence, despite being the underdog for the second consecutive series.

The Warriors and Mavericks will begin their series on Wednesday evening at 6:00 PST in San Francisco.

