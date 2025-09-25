Steph Curry's Sincere Message About Final Years in NBA
The Golden State Warriors have squeezed as much success as possible out of superstar point guard Steph Curry. Since drafting him seventh overall in 2007, Curry has taken the Warriors to six NBA Finals, winning four of them and being crowned Finals MVP in 2022.
Curry has absolutely cemented himself as the greatest three-point shooter of all time and one of the best players in NBA history, but he is not done yet. At age 37, many fans wonder when Curry will decide to call it quits on his basketball career, but it is hard to imagine an end when he is still playing at such a high level.
Last season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.8% from the field, 39.7% from three-point range, and a league-high 93.3% from the free-throw line. Curry is still one of the league's premier talents, as he was just ranked as the seventh-best player heading into the new season in ESPN's latest player rankings.
Curry soaking it all in
However, nobody can defeat Father Time, as Curry's reign in the NBA will eventually come to an end. Curry's contract with the Warriors will expire after the 2026-27 season, giving the future Hall of Famer a chance to decide if that is the end or if he wants to keep going.
For now, though, Curry is not thinking about retirement. While Curry tries to plan for his future after basketball, he wants to make sure he stays focused on his NBA career while he still can.
"Right now, I’m trying to get everything I can out of basketball for who knows how long," Curry said in an interview with Roy Wood Jr. (via Fortune).
Of course, getting "everything" out of basketball certainly means competing for another title, which the Warriors are trying to do with a core group of Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. However, regardless of how much Curry wants to soak in his current career, he is looking toward the future.
"Curry shared with Wood Jr. that, when the time comes, he doesn’t have a set 'playbook' for life after basketball," Fortune's Sheryl Estrada wrote. "But he knows his priorities will include being present with his family, deepening his involvement with his family’s foundation and grassroots sports, and continuing to make an impact on basketball through mentorship.
"He emphasized staying open to future opportunities, saying, 'Team ownership … who knows what that will look like?' Curry said that he is open to whatever life offers."