Steph Curry to Join LeBron James, Russell Westbrook on Historic NBA List
The way the NBA has evolved over the years means you're almost always seeing players set some kind of history or climb a leaderboard. This 2024-25 season is full of potential history, led by Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook.
This season, Warriors guard Steph Curry will target 4,000 career three-pointers. Curry will enter the season with 3,747 total three-pointers, meaning he needs 253 three-pointers to reach 4,000 for his regular season career.
Lakers guard LeBron James, who has 40,474 career regular season points and 8,162 postseason points, is 1,364 points away from reaching 50,000 total points for his career.
Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, who is the all-time leader in career triple-doubles with 199, will look to claim his 200th triple-double. He will be the only player in NBA history to reach the feat.
These three NBA legends have had incredible careers, and will each have the chance to make their mark on the all-time history books with their performances.
Curry will return to a Warriors team that really needs him to be a superstar. James and the Lakers didn't make many moves this offseason, so he'll also need to be great. Westbrook joins Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, where he'll asked to be a solid guard off the bench.
