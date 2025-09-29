Steph Curry's Trainer Just Gave Warriors Fans Major Relief
Despite being 37 years old, Steph Curry is still one of the NBA's top players. The Golden State Warriors' four-time champion and two-time MVP has dominated the NBA for the past decade, and he does not seem to be slowing down yet.
Last year, in Curry's 16th season in the league, he averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, finishing top ten in MVP voting and making All-NBA Second Team. Not only that, but Curry got better as the season went on, and even took it to the next level after the team acquired six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to play alongside him.
Regardless of how good he was last year, every new season, there is a bit of concern about whether or not we will see regression out of him. Luckily, year 17 does not seem to be the year when he starts to fall.
Curry's trainer drops big statement
In a recent interview with RG, Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, said that Curry could be as quick as ever, entering his 17th season in the NBA.
"His first-step quickness and explosiveness is the fastest that it's ever been, if not faster," Payne said.
"But as players age, the one thing they can do is continue to work on processing information fast and make faster decisions to offset any gap that is created with losing a step. That hasn’t happened with him yet. So when you combine the fact that physically he’s still at a peak and now he’s making decisions faster, we have a very quick player out there."
Curry's skill certainly has not taken a hit over the years, but he is somehow managing to get even faster than before. This combination of skill and quickness could be setting up Curry for one of his best seasons yet. Not only that, but he is getting stronger as well.
There was a picture of Curry that went viral a couple of weeks ago that showed him in the gym, and he looked far stronger than he has throughout his entire career.
Payne was asked about how Curry looks to be stronger than before.
"That certainly is true," Payne said. "...But Stephen is certainly a lot stronger. Carl [Bergstrom] did a great job with him in making sure that he’s not only strong, but healthy. He’s continuing to get stronger."
Curry, at age 37, continues to get faster and stronger, which is not only a great sign for the Warriors but a scary sight for the rest of the league. The future Hall of Fame point guard is already dominant enough as it is, but he continues to improve physically to get even better.