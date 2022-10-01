Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Amazing Gift to BTS Star Suga Revealed

Steph Curry's Amazing Gift to BTS Star Suga Revealed

Steph made sure Suga felt like an honorary member of the Warriors

Even though the Warriors and Wizards faced off in an exhibition game, it brought out some of the biggest stars in Asia. Naomi Osaka attended the game, and BTS superstar Suga received the VIP treatment.

Steph Curry and Suga exchanged pleasantries before the game and during the game, Curry even followed him on Instagram. After the Wizards and Warriors finished playing in Japan, Curry gifted Suga with some game-worn Curry 10 sneakers. The moment was captured on social media for the world to see.

Suga then showed off the sneakers on the NBA Kicks account too.

Suga and Steph Curry didn't have much of a relationship prior to their meeting in Japan, but now it seems like the two have become fast friends. K-POP is starting to become more and more ingrained in NBA culture, but there have never been two stars on their level to show that relationship. Hopefully, the relationship these two establish with each other can bring both industries to higher levels.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards in a thrilling game that featured multiple posterizing dunks and definitely entertained the Japanese crowd. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be simmering down worldwide, hopefully, the NBA can provide more international games for its fans across the world.

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

USATSI_19118759_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Amazing Gift to BTS Star Suga Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
1243614252.0
News

Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118713_168390270_lowres
News

ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18227922_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Hilariously Take on Sumo Wrestler in Japan

By Farbod Esnaashari
IMG_7476
News

Video: BTS Star Suga Meets Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118759_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Follows Suga From BTS on Instagram

By Farbod Esnaashari
Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court after a timeout against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Spoke to Adam Silver Regarding Robert Sarver

By C.J. Peterson
USATSI_18365106_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Would Love to Play With Luka Doncic

By Farbod Esnaashari
Steph-Curry-getty
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Suga From BTS Repping Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn