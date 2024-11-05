Steph Curry's Buzzer Beater Goes Viral in Warriors-Wizards
The Golden State Warriors traveled to D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards on Monday night, getting superstar point guard Steph Curry back on the court following a three-game absence.
Curry finished the first half with eight points and four assists on 2-6 shooting, facing former backcourt mate Jordan Poole, who led the game with 14 first-half points on 5-10 shooting.
Ahead of the halftime buzzer, Poole made a statement against his former squad, draining a 28-foot three-pointer with just ten seconds left. Washington's excitement was short-lived, as Curry found separation in the corner to drain a buzzer-beating three, taking a 54-45 lead at the break.
The highlight shot from Curry has gone viral on social media, with the NBA and several other big accounts sharing it.
Via NBA: "Pump fake. Side-step. Calmly hit the 3 to beat the buzzer"
The highlight was so great, that the official NBA account actually shared it twice.
Via NBA: "Steph [to] Dray [to] Steph"
The Golden State Warriors account got in on the action, sharing Curry's unreal buzzer beater.
Via Golden State Warriors: "STEPHEN CURRY BUZZER BEATER TO END THE HALF"
ClutchPoints also shared Curry's shot but from the angle of a supposed Draymond Green and Jordan Poole interaction.
Via ClutchPoints: "Draymond Green pointed at Jordan Poole after Steph Curry knocked down the corner three to end the first half"
Curry was limited in the first half after missing three consecutive games with an ankle injury but was back doing normal Steph activities while on the court.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France