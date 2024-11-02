Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Rockets Revealed
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off in a battle between two of the hotter teams in the Western Conference. Both teams are in the midst of a winning streak, despite dealing with injuries.
For the past two games, the Warriors have found a way to be successful against the New Orleans Pelicans without the services of Steph Curry. Much of that success that has been owed to the resurgent play of Buddy Hield.
The Warriors will have to find a way to get it done without Steph Curry for a third game straight tonight. The team has officially listed Curry as out with a left peroneal strain.
It was revealed by the Golden State Warriors that Curry received a re-evaluation on Friday and that he's been making good progress. He was cleared to return in segments of practice with the Warriors, but still hasn't been cleared to fully return. Curry will be re-evaluated again on Sunday to potentially return against the Washington Wizards.
In 42 games against the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry has averaged 24.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. If there's one franchise that Curry and the Warriors have a plethora of success against, it's the Rockets. Tonight, however, the team will have to do without him.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France