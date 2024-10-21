Steph Curry's Heartfelt Reaction to Winning NBA Award
Winning awards is nothing new to NBA superstar Steph Curry. Curry has been the recipient of awards such as NBA Finals MVP, two scoring titles, a two-time MVP, one of which he won with the only unanimous decision ever, and four NBA championships.
In his sixteenth season, he has been awarded something very dear to him. Before the start of Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, the son of the late great Jerry West, Jonnie West, presented Curry with the NBA Kia Clutch Player of the Year award; the award was named after Jerry West himself.
Curry shared a very heartfelt reaction on Instagram after winning the Clutch Player of the Year award. What resonated with him the most, was celebrating an award named after Jerry West.
"Special moment with Jonnie West, celebrating the award named after Jerry West and honoring all he meant to the game of basketball," Curry said. "Full circle moment. Love to the entire West family."
Jerry West has been a source of inspiration for awards before, such as the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, which is an annual award given to the top men's college shooting guard presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
While Jerry West is no longer here, Steph Curry is the perfect recipient to honor his legacy as the Clutch Player of the Year.
