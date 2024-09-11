Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Warriors' Championship Window
Just three seasons ago, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were NBA champions. It seemed like the team had a fantastic window for multiple reigns, but then suddenly it was completely gone. Despite the recent disappointing seasons, Curry is ready for that challenge.
During an interview with Natasha Dye of People magazine, Steph Curry spoke very candidly about wanting to keep the Warriors' championship window open for as long as possible.
"You can't play this game for life, but the fact that being with the Warriors for this long and championship window that we've had, you want to keep that open for as long as possible," Curry said.
The Golden State Warriors have not been a top Western Conference team for the past two seasons. In 2023, they lost in the second round against the Los Angeles Lakers, and in 2024, they didn't even make the NBA Playoffs. Without Klay Thompson on the roster now, many are expecting to be an even worse team than last season. All of that is just extra motivation for Steph Curry.
"I love the fact that people don't think we can keep the pace with some of the other teams that they're picking in the West," Curry said. "And I just love that challenge of stepping into a training camp and being able to create your own success — that gets me going."
