Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors will have their seven-game winning streak put to one of its tougher tests as they face off against the slumping Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
While the Nuggets aren't performing at their best, they're still going to be a great test for the red-hot Warriors. Denver is coming off of an embarrassing loss against the Washington Wizards and should be playing with a chip on their shoulder against Golden State.
One big concern for Golden State is that they might be missing their most important player.
The Golden State Warriors listed Steph Curry as questionable with a right lower back strain against the Nuggets.
The injury is a new one for Curry, who has not missed a game for the Golden State Warriors since January 28 against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors guard has been fairly available this season, playing in 58 out of 67 total games this season.
Through 58 games, Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 45/40/93 shooting. In the last 10 games alone, Curry is averaging 28.4 points on 49/42/96 shooting from the field; the Warriors guard has been phenomenal since the All-Star break and the addition of Jimmy Butler.
The Golden State Warriors have not beaten the Denver Nuggets since March 10, 2022, the season Golden State won the championship. Monday night's matchup between the two teams will be as good of an opportunity as ever for the Warriors to secure a win.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral