Steph Curry's Ranking as Top Influential Athlete Revealed

Steph Curry is one of the most influential athletes in the country.

Steph Curry is one of the most influential athletes in the country. He's hosted the ESPYs, won four championships, and can make a video of him shooting full-court shots go viral.

Just how influential is Steph Curry though? One study SportsBetting-NY decided to figure out how influential players like Steph Curry and LeBron James are, by analyzing Google search data and Instagram presence.

Steph Curry is officially ranked fourth on the list of most influential athletes in America. Curry is ranked 2nd in the NBA, only trailing behind LeBron James. The following is the exact reason given by SportsBetting-NY:

"Fourth on the list is NBA superstar Steph Curry. The Golden State Warrior has a total of 1.7 million average monthly searches in America, and is the second most searched basketball player in America and globally. He is the second most followed athlete on the list with 47 million Instagram followers which translates into an estimated earning potential of up to $155,311 per post. Recent search related queries regarding Steph Curry express an interest in his net worth and his relationship with longtime partner Ayesha Curry."

Some could argue that Steph Curry is the most popular in the NBA today, especially given the ratings his team draws on national television. While LeBron James is the king of social media, Steph Curry and the Warriors have been the kings of the court.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors