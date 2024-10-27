Steph Curry's Status for Warriors vs Clippers Revealed
The Golden State Warriors face off against the LA Clippers tonight in an early battle of Pacific Division rivals. In the last game against the Utah Jazz, Warriors guard Steph Curry was listed as questionable with a hip contusion. Despite that, he put up 20 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals on 35% shooting.
As the Warriors face off against the Clippers tonight, they're hoping for a healthier Curry. As it stands, Curry isn't listed on the injury report in any capacity, despite being listed with a hip contusion against the Utah Jazz.
In fact, the Warriors have a very clean injury report overall, with none of their main roster players being listed with injury. Brandin Podziemski is listed, but he isn't suffering from an injury and is just listed with a face mask.
In 51 career games against the LA Clippers, Steph Curry is averaging 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. For over a decade, Curry and the Clippers have had a special relationship with each other. One where Curry has always figured out a way to kick up an extra gear in every matchup against LA. In Curry's last game against the Clippers, he put up 41 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field.
The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France