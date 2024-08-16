Steph Curry's Unexpected Reaction to Golden State Warriors' Offseason
After failing to even make the playoffs last season, the Golden State Warriors desperately needed to make some big improvements. They swung for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen but failed to acquire either of them due to not being aggressive enough. Despite that, Steph Curry doesn't seem to be worried.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Steph Curry has not expressed any concern of the Warriors' current roster, or inability to get an All-Star co-star. Here is the full excerpt from Slater's article.
"Dunleavy keeps him in the loop on the options and ultimate personnel decisions," Slater said. "Curry hasn’t, team sources said, expressed any signs of panic or unrest. But there’s a choice of action or inaction in the coming months that’ll give a clearer hint about his long-term mindset."
While Curry is supposed to have confidence in his front office, the report is still a very surprising one. On paper, the Golden State Warriors are arguably worse off than they were last season, and they didn't even make the playoffs last season. The team especially falls apart any time Steph Curry isn't playing at 100%, and he's already 36 years old.
Every sign about the team points to a simple that the Golden State Warriors need a second All-Star for Steph Curry. While he may reportedly be content right now, it'll only take 1-2 rough months for that to quickly change.
