Stephen Curry Nearing $1B Deal With Under Armour

Stephen Curry could be a billionaire soon as Under Armour looks to lock the star down for life

Stephen Curry is a business mogul. 

From crypto currency to television shows, the Warriors star has amassed a fortune near the the $160 million according to celebritynetworth.com.

But that number will be a vast underestimate soon as Curry and Under Armour are "nearly locked" on a lifetime deal that would be worth more than $1 billion according to Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone Magazine — and yes, that is a "B."

Curry joined Under Armour in 2013, landing a signature shoe deal and merchandising deal. His first sneaker dropped in 2015 as the "Under Armour Curry 1." Since then, Curry has become the face of the corporation, even creating his own sub-brand named the "Curry Brand."

But that doesn't mean that things have always been smooth with the Davidson product and Under Armour. According to Sullivan, there was significant friction between Curry and Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.

“There wasn’t quite an understanding of what it took to run a business like that properly,” Curry said. "So, yeah, I got mad.” 

According to Sullivan, Curry had an issue with Plank's support of President Donald Trump, who he called an "asset" to the United States. This was enough to make Curry consider leaving the company in 2018. But after discussion as well as allowing Curry to launch the "Curry Brand," things have been smoothed over.

“I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad,” Curry says. “That’s the best part about it.”

Curry's current contract with Under Armour runs through 2024 but that is expected to change as he'll likey become a lifelong parter with the company before that. 

