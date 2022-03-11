Stephen Curry Reacts to 20,000-Point Milestone

Stephen Curry has achieved something that less than 50 players in the history of the NBA have done.

Behind a 34-point performance in a gritty 113-102 win over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, CO Thursday night, Curry became the 49th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points.

“A wise man once said, ‘celebrate all the little moments that happen,’” Curry said after the win. “I’ve done something that only 48 other people have done at this level and that’s pretty crazy. I’m going to enjoy it for sure.”

Curry’s moment came in the final seconds of the third quarter as the Warriors led the Nuggets, 85-83. Pulling up from well behind the arc, the Warriors’ point guard striped a triple (one of five he hit on the night), trotting back and dancing to the sound of the crowd.

In 13 seasons with the Warriors, Curry has averaged 24.3 points per game and becomes the 20th-quickest player to reach the 20,000-point milestone (822 games). He also becomes the third Golden State Warriors to achieve this feat, joining the likes of Kevin Durant and Wilt Chamberlain — who is the fastest to reach 20,000 points.

“This whole year has kinda been a steady reminder of just how blessed I am to play this game at the highest level, to be healthy, still enjoy the game and still love what I do,” Curry said. ”I don’t see that changing any time soon but also, just a reminder that all the work you put in, everybody that helped you get to this point.”

Curry also said that he was honored with the game ball, which he’ll keep for his personal collection of milestones and accolades.

As one of the league’s most lethal scorers — and accurate shooters that’s ever stepped foot on an NBA floor — there’s no doubt 30,000 is now in Curry’s sights and perhaps beyond.