Stephen Curry Reacts to Huge Game 4 Win in Boston

Stephen Curry was determined to keep his team afloat in Game 4 and did so with 43 points despite a nagging foot injury.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have evened the NBA Finals at two games a piece.

But the hero for the Warriors was undoubtably Stephen Curry, who carried Golden State with 43 points. Taking out Boston, 107-97, the Warriors re-establish home court advantage as they head home to Chase Center for Game 5.

"A lot of pride in our group. A lot of talk over the last 48 hours about how we can get back into this series," Curry said during his on-court interview after the game. "T

o win on the road, get home court advantage back, it's big, big for this group."

For Curry, his status was in question after his left foot was rolled up on but Celtics forward Al Horford in the fourth quarter of Game 3. 

As Warriors fans painfully remember, Curry was injured in the final third of the NBA's regular season after Celtics guard Marcus Smart rolled Curry's foot on a similar loose-ball situation. 

Despite this fact, Curry filled the stat sheet, recording 10 rebounds and four assists to go along with a game-high 43 points.

"I personally just thank God that I avoided significant injury so that I could play, first and foremost," Curry said. "And then for us to come out and do what we did and go home, that five-and-a-half hour flight got a little better after tonight."

Taking a game away from Boston was no easy feat for the Warriors. In fact, they trailed by four with just over seven minutes to play in the fourth. 

In the past three games, the Warriors have allowed the Celtics to own the final frame of games, outscoring Golden State by over 35 points combined. 

"We finally figured out a fourth quarter and got some stops and execute on the other end," Curry said. "It's crazy cause I feel like we can play just a little bit better."

The Warriors will have two full days to rest up for Game 5 as they head back to the Bay Area as hosts. Tied at two, this series has now has the chance to go seven games and if Golden State can hold onto home court advantage after re-gaining it, they'll have an excellent shot of winning their fourth championship. 

Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts a layup against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of game four in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
