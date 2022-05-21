Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Night Night’ Celebration

Stephen Curry Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Night Night’ Celebration

Stephen Curry is known for his crowd-hyping celebrations and Friday night he debuted yet another classic.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is known for his crowd-hyping celebrations and Friday night he debuted yet another classic.

As he held his form watching the ball slide through the net, Warriors guard Stephen Curry uttered two words before laying his head to rest on his hands and closing his eyes.

"Night, night," he said, mouthpiece in and all. Directly in front of the Mavericks' bench.

With 32 points and 6 three-pointers, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a 126-117 comeback victory over Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Friday night. He also plunged the proverbial dagger into the heats of the Mavericks as he tucked them in for the night.

"You can tell how un-choreographed that stuff is," Curry said. "I was having fun and you talk about having kids and how bedtime routines are important. It's the final signal for a job well-done that day."

Falling behind by as many as 19 points Friday night at Chase center, a near 30-point turnaround to win by nine is, in fact, a job well done for Golden State. And with 10 of his 32 points coming in the fourth quarter, it's safe to say Curry's brilliance was essential.

That's why it was only fitting for the two-time league MVP to settle the Mavericks in for an early night when he sank a 28-footer with just over a minute to play.

"I was looking at the ball so I was talking to myself," Curry said. "I don't know who heard it but it's a good way to finish a game and we have to take that to Game 3."

Taking care of business with two home wins, the Warriors will look to take a commanding lead with a win in Dallas Sunday night in Game 3. Surely, the Mavericks will remember how nice Curry was with their bedtime story. 

May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Night Night’ Celebration

By C.J. Petersonjust now
USATSI_17267855
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Kevon Looney's Big Night

By Joey Linn24 minutes ago
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevon Looney Reacts to First 20-Point Game in NBA Career

By C.J. Peterson47 minutes ago
luka-doncic-mavericks-game-one-USA
News

Luka Doncic Gives Update on Shoulder Injury

By Joey Linn50 minutes ago
morant-curry042922
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Steph Curry's Game 2 Celebration vs. Dallas

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
Stephen-Curry6
News

Steph Curry Makes History in Game 2 Win

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
USATSI_18298789_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Says Mavericks Aren't 'Nasty' Team Like Grizzlies

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 20, 2022
EEXBB6MBPZDYBP2SPODC32UBRE
News

Injury Report: Luka Doncic Battling Illness

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022
1239507387.0
News

Draymond Green Blasts Klay Thompson's Critics

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022