Stephen Curry Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Night Night’ Celebration

As he held his form watching the ball slide through the net, Warriors guard Stephen Curry uttered two words before laying his head to rest on his hands and closing his eyes.

"Night, night," he said, mouthpiece in and all. Directly in front of the Mavericks' bench.

With 32 points and 6 three-pointers, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a 126-117 comeback victory over Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Friday night. He also plunged the proverbial dagger into the heats of the Mavericks as he tucked them in for the night.

"You can tell how un-choreographed that stuff is," Curry said. "I was having fun and you talk about having kids and how bedtime routines are important. It's the final signal for a job well-done that day."

Falling behind by as many as 19 points Friday night at Chase center, a near 30-point turnaround to win by nine is, in fact, a job well done for Golden State. And with 10 of his 32 points coming in the fourth quarter, it's safe to say Curry's brilliance was essential.

That's why it was only fitting for the two-time league MVP to settle the Mavericks in for an early night when he sank a 28-footer with just over a minute to play.

"I was looking at the ball so I was talking to myself," Curry said. "I don't know who heard it but it's a good way to finish a game and we have to take that to Game 3."

Taking care of business with two home wins, the Warriors will look to take a commanding lead with a win in Dallas Sunday night in Game 3. Surely, the Mavericks will remember how nice Curry was with their bedtime story.