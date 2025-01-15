Steve Kerr Addresses Steph Curry Potentially Leaving Warriors Amid Struggles
For the past few seasons, it's been abundantly clear that the Golden State Warriors have been doing Steph Curry a disservice. A team that recently won an NBA championship in the 2022 season couldn't make the playoffs last season and are currently a losing team 39 games into this season.
Warriors fans have been dying to see Steph Curry receive some much-needed help in the form of another All-Star and have begun to grow anxious now that it hasn't happened yet. While some may even be concerned that Curry may leave the Warriors amid its non-championship contending years, head Coach Steve Kerr doesn't believe that's the case.
During an interview segment on 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs show, Kerr opened up about Curry potentially leaving the team.
"I don't think so," Kerr said about Curry leaving the Warriors. "I think Steph loves the Warriors. He loves the idea of being a Warrior for life. I think that's so meaningful for him. He has no intention -- that's what makes him unique and different. That's why he's not asking the organization to trade everything to go get him help."
One could argue that Steph Curry should potentially be a bit more selfish in getting him some help. In some instances, the demands don't work, but in others, they do. For instance, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately won an NBA championship when LeBron forced a trade for Anthony Davis, but then they also became non-contenders when trading the farm for Russell Westbrook.
For as confident as the Warriors and Steve Kerr are about Steph Curry staying on the team, it's hard to stay that truly confident when realizing Klay Thompson inevitably ended up leaving.
