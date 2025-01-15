Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Addresses Steph Curry Potentially Leaving Warriors Amid Struggles

Steve Kerr made a candid statement on if Steph Curry would leave the Golden State Warriors

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) tries to control the ball after getting tripped up against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) tries to control the ball after getting tripped up against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
For the past few seasons, it's been abundantly clear that the Golden State Warriors have been doing Steph Curry a disservice. A team that recently won an NBA championship in the 2022 season couldn't make the playoffs last season and are currently a losing team 39 games into this season.

Warriors fans have been dying to see Steph Curry receive some much-needed help in the form of another All-Star and have begun to grow anxious now that it hasn't happened yet. While some may even be concerned that Curry may leave the Warriors amid its non-championship contending years, head Coach Steve Kerr doesn't believe that's the case.

During an interview segment on 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs show, Kerr opened up about Curry potentially leaving the team.

"I don't think so," Kerr said about Curry leaving the Warriors. "I think Steph loves the Warriors. He loves the idea of being a Warrior for life. I think that's so meaningful for him. He has no intention -- that's what makes him unique and different. That's why he's not asking the organization to trade everything to go get him help."

One could argue that Steph Curry should potentially be a bit more selfish in getting him some help. In some instances, the demands don't work, but in others, they do. For instance, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately won an NBA championship when LeBron forced a trade for Anthony Davis, but then they also became non-contenders when trading the farm for Russell Westbrook.

Golden State Warriors players Steph Curry and Buddy Hield
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Buddy Hield (7) talk on the bench during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

For as confident as the Warriors and Steve Kerr are about Steph Curry staying on the team, it's hard to stay that truly confident when realizing Klay Thompson inevitably ended up leaving.

