Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Playing Best Basketball of Career

Andrew Wiggins has been one of the brightest spots for the Golden State Warriors in this early season. So much so, that he's earned some tremendous praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"This is the best I've ever seen Wiggs," Kerr said. "He was an All-Star last year, he helped us win a championship, and I think he's used that momentum that he gained a year ago to kinda springboard into this season. I don't think he's ever looked more confident. Not only in his own game, but with what we're doing, the way we play, you saw the extra pass last night that he made to Steph for the three. He's making those simple plays, but then he's attacking when we need to attack. Playing just really efficient basketball, playing great defense, a lot of good stuff."

Wiggins took a significant amount of time out of his press conference against the Sacramento Kings to compliment Andrew Wiggins. In their last win against the Kings, Wiggins had 24 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 0 turnovers. He's truly been filling up the stat sheet in a way that he's never done before in his carer.

If Wiggins continues to play the way he is, it'll be very easy to see the Golden State Warriors finish as a top-two seed in the Western Conference.

