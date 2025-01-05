Steve Kerr Announces Significant Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors entered their Saturday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies shorthanded, as they were without their star guard Stephen Curry for the seventh time this year. In an all-around team effort, the Warriors handed the Grizzlies their 13th loss of the season with a 121-113 win.
Golden State finished the game with six players scoring in double-figures, as forward Andrew Wiggins ended with a game-high 24 points. While it seems like it was only positive for Golden State Saturday night, they were dealt some bad news when forward Jonathan Kuminga exited the game with a right ankle sprain.
In his post-game availability, head coach Steve Kerr addressed the injury and provided and update on where he stands.
According to Kerr, Kuminga's ankle sprain is viewed as significant and won't be monitored day-to-day as the team awaits MRI results tomorrow. Up to this point, Kuminga had only missed two games this season, both of those being losses on November 23rd and 25th.
While Golden State remains in trade rumors for players like Chicago's Nikola Vucevic, a significant injury to Kuminga could lead the Warriors to jump on a move in order to keep the team afloat in his absence. Over his last 13 games entering tonight, Kuminga averaged 21.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
Additionally from Kerr, offseason acquisition Kyle Anderson will fill in for Kuminga in the rotation while he is sidelined. Anderson joined the Warriors via a sign-and-trade this past summer on a three-year, $27.66 million contract after two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
