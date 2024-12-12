Steve Kerr Blasts Referees After Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup Game
After over three years, the Golden State Warriors finally lost to the Houston Rockets and had their 15-game winning streak snapped. The shocking moment didn't happen without some controversy, though.
In the closing moments of the game, the referees decided to call a foul during a loose ball situation, which ultimately ended up deciding the game as it gave Jalen Green the game-winning free throws. It was a moment that had both fans and analysts disagreeing with it.
After the game, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr absolutely blased the referees in a rant.
"I've never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation, 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line," Kerr said. I've never seen it. I think I saw it in college one time 30 years ago, never seen it in the NBA. That is unconscionable."
Kerr continued his tirade, claiming that the referees should have just given the Rockets a timeout instead of free throws. In his eyes, it wasn't consistent with how the game was being officiated, calling it a wrestling match. Kerr finished his rant by saying that an elementary school official wouldn't have made the call.
"I don't even understand what just happened," Kerr said. "Loose ball, diving on the floor, 80 feet from the basket, and you're gonna give a guy free throws to decide the game... Just give them a time out... Especially, because the game was a wrestling match... This is a billion-dollar industry, you've got people's jobs on the line. I am stunned. I give the Rockets credit, they battled back, but I feel for our guys... I don't think an elementary school referee would have made it."
While the Warriors deserved their chance to win the game, they ultimately collapsed in the final two minutes of it. The team had multiple chances to avoid that situation, but having the game be decided by free throws was a situation they put themselves in.
