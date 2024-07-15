Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Starting Anthony Davis Over Joel Embiid
Team USA has only had two exhibition games so far, but many fans are starting to call for head coach Steve Kerr to replace Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.
In two exhibition games, Anthony Davis has shown himself to adapt to the FIBA game rules far better than Embiid has thus far. Most recently against Australia today, Anthony Davis put up 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks in only 18 minutes and on 50% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Embiid put up 14 points and 5 rebounds on 3/6 shooting from the field.
While it's way too early to make a starting lineup change, Steve Kerr has already been asked the difficult questions about replacing Embiid for Davis in the starting lineup.
"These next few games I'm going to continue to experiment with the lineups," Kerr said. "Joel is getting better and better every day. It usually takes big guys a little bit longer to get rhythm and flow. I love Joel, he's a dominant player. I think it's going to be important for us to figure out the best combinations and putting the right people together. That's still a work in progress."
Regardless of whether or not Team USA starts Joel Embiid or Anthony Davis, the team still has way more than enough firepower to win the gold. It's still worth nothing though, that Anthony Davis has looked fantastic in his role
