Steve Kerr Calls Out Brandin Podziemski in Frutrated Rant
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was not happy for a number of reasons on Tuesday night. He wasn't happy with the referees in the game against the Nuggets, he wasn't happy with his team's performance, and he especially wasn't happy with how Brandin Brandin Podziemski played.
After the Warriors lost a heartbreaking game against the Denver Nuggets, Kerr called out Podziemski at the postgame press conference. What Kerr specifically wasn't happy about was Podziemski fouling jump shooters and his overall basketball IQ.
“He can not be that guy," Kerr said. "He can’t foul jump shooters. I love Brandin. Hell of a player. Hell of a future. But I hope he watches this clip because he needs to hear it. He has gotta be a smart tough great decision maker he's very capable of it, but that's his next step."
After last night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors are now on a five-game losing streak. Most of their losses have come from complete fourth-quarter collapses which probably makes the defeats even worse. The team went from 12-3 to a record of 12-8, which is good for the seventh seed.
Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, their schedule doesn't get any easier, as their next four games include facing the Houston Rockets twice and the Minnesota Timberwolves twice.
