Steve Kerr Details 'Silver Lining' of Steph Curry's Injury

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without Steph Curry for at least two weeks, as the superstar guard recovers from a foot sprain he suffered against the Boston Celtics. While losing your best player is never a positive development, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr detailed the potential positive outcomes that Steph's injury could generate.

"He's gonna be rejuvenated and recharged after this time off," Kerr told the media on Friday. "You remember last year, he missed 8 or 9 games with the tailbone, and he had an amazing stretch the next month or two. Partly because he was able to recharge his batteries. The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come, and assuming everything goes well, he'll be ready to roll."

Kerr also added a potentially positive element for the team as well, stating that "It will give us an opportunity to learn how to execute without him, which could come in handy during those minutes during the playoffs when he's off the floor. If we can learn to execute a little bit better now, that will serve us well later."

While Steve Kerr and the Warriors would certainly prefer to have Steph Curry healthy and available for every game, the team will focus on utilizing the potential positive outcomes of this multi-week stretch without him.

Related Articles

Steph Curry and Draymond Green Share Hilarious March Madness Banter

Steve Kerr Reveals Strategy With Steph Curry Injured

Steve Kerr Reveals What He Told Marcus Smart After Steph Curry's Injury