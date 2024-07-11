Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest on Klay Thompson's Injuries
Klay Thompson has had the highest of highs with the Golden State Warriors, but the past few years have been the absolute lowest of lows. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was there for the entire experience firsthand and witnessed just how much Thompson's injuries affected him.
During a radio interview with Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game, Steve Kerr had a very candid and brutally honest answer about the injury struggles Klay Thompson dealt with the past couple of years.
"From 2014-19, pre-injury, Klay was unflappable," Kerr said. "He rarely required much maintenance from me as a coach. He was just so happy playing and playing at a high level. I would check in with him and he was always fine and loving life. That changed after the two injuries."
While Steve Kerr still believes Klay Thompson is a high-level player, he claims that the injuries really affected Thompson mentally. Especially, the inability to produce at the level he was before the injuries.
"He's struggled to try to get himself back to that level," Kerr said. "Even though I think he played really well at times for us over the last few years and obviously helped us win a championship...He was still a really high-level player. In his own mind and I think in the minds of everyone watching, he wasn't the same guy as he was prior to the injuries. And Klay really struggled with that."
Steve Kerr states that all of Klay Thompson's frustrations with the organization were more of a total frustration with all of the injuries he dealt with. Despite the ugly split between the two sides, Steve Kerr has nothing but love for Klay Thompson and believes going to the Dallas Mavericks will be good for his mental health.
"We were always in great stead with Klay in terms of our relationship and communicating how we felt about him. In the end, he really needed this career change and I think it's going to be good for him."