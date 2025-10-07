Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Gets Honest on 'Big Concern' Playing Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors re-signed Jonathan Kuminga, but where exactly does he fit in the lineup

Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors finally solved their Jonathan Kuminga contract problem, but the team still has a major elephant in the room conversation to handle about their budding star.

Even with Kuminga re-signing with the team, there's still a major question of how exactly he fits into the Warriors' lineup. The main reason Kuminga was in his current predicament was that his fit came into question when the team acquired Jimmy Butler. Well, Butler is still with the team, so that fit is still very much in question.

Jonathan Kuminga's Problem in the Warriors' Lineup

During practice on Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke very candidly about the team's dilemma with Kuminga's fit and how he looked in the preseason opener. Kerr did, however, admit that he hoped to have a solution with Al Horford.

"Well, there wasn't much spacing, which is the big concern," Kerr admitted. "But we've got to continue to give them some looks. I think Al [Horford] kind of changes the equation here. I'm really intrigued to put Al and JK together. With Draymond or Jimmy, that lineup makes perfect sense."

Last season when the Warriors played Kuminga with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, there was a rough offensive flow on the floor. Kerr believes there's still the same issue this season.

"But it still feels like, to me, if we're tying to play Jimmy, JK, and Draymond, just from the other night, immediately the spacing was not great. And it puts pressure on our offense to really have to execute. But it's early in camp, too. If we can execute the stuff we're trying to operate, it can be effective. But it's just not a smooth fit."

Where Can Kuminga Improve?

Last season with the Golden State Warriors, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45/30/67 shooting from the field. His numbers were all lower across the board from the 2023-24 NBA season, with two minutes less per game. Not only that, but Kuminga became a DNP throughout pivotal parts of the season.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

For Kuminga to be trusted in Steve Kerr's lineup with Butler and Green, he'll have to become a better shooter. At only 30.5% shooting from three last season, that's not good enough for Kuminga to be trusted with non-floor spaces. Hopefully, acquiring Al Horford will eliminate the need for a floor spacer to play with Kuminga.

