Steve Kerr Gets Honest on 'Big Concern' Playing Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors finally solved their Jonathan Kuminga contract problem, but the team still has a major elephant in the room conversation to handle about their budding star.
Even with Kuminga re-signing with the team, there's still a major question of how exactly he fits into the Warriors' lineup. The main reason Kuminga was in his current predicament was that his fit came into question when the team acquired Jimmy Butler. Well, Butler is still with the team, so that fit is still very much in question.
Jonathan Kuminga's Problem in the Warriors' Lineup
During practice on Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke very candidly about the team's dilemma with Kuminga's fit and how he looked in the preseason opener. Kerr did, however, admit that he hoped to have a solution with Al Horford.
"Well, there wasn't much spacing, which is the big concern," Kerr admitted. "But we've got to continue to give them some looks. I think Al [Horford] kind of changes the equation here. I'm really intrigued to put Al and JK together. With Draymond or Jimmy, that lineup makes perfect sense."
Last season when the Warriors played Kuminga with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, there was a rough offensive flow on the floor. Kerr believes there's still the same issue this season.
"But it still feels like, to me, if we're tying to play Jimmy, JK, and Draymond, just from the other night, immediately the spacing was not great. And it puts pressure on our offense to really have to execute. But it's early in camp, too. If we can execute the stuff we're trying to operate, it can be effective. But it's just not a smooth fit."
Where Can Kuminga Improve?
Last season with the Golden State Warriors, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45/30/67 shooting from the field. His numbers were all lower across the board from the 2023-24 NBA season, with two minutes less per game. Not only that, but Kuminga became a DNP throughout pivotal parts of the season.
For Kuminga to be trusted in Steve Kerr's lineup with Butler and Green, he'll have to become a better shooter. At only 30.5% shooting from three last season, that's not good enough for Kuminga to be trusted with non-floor spaces. Hopefully, acquiring Al Horford will eliminate the need for a floor spacer to play with Kuminga.