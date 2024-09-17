Steve Kerr Gets Honest on Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Draymond Green isn't the easiest player in the NBA to coach. There are a plethora of moments where he's upset Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, but there was one particular moment that bothered him more than most.
During an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show, Steve Kerr revealed that the angriest he ever got at Draymond Green was when he punched former Warriors guard Jordan Poole.
"There's a lot of examples," Kerr said. "I think for sure, the Jordan Poole incident... He crossed the line with Jordan and he knows it, he knew it immediately. It made that season incredibly difficult for everybody. That story has been regurgitated many times, but that's probably the time I was most angry."
The moment that Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole was arguably the downturn of the Warriors franchise. Poole had come off of a fantastic year in the 2021-2022 season where he helped the team win an NBA championship, but he didn't look like the same player in 2023. The team lost in the second round, traded Poole for virtually nothing, has no bench spark, and is now putting all of their hopes on Brandin Podziemski.
Make no mistake, the Golden State Warriors have some bright young pieces with Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga. However, if the team doesn't make a splash in the near future and wastes Steph Curry's current greatness, some serious fingers have to be pointed at Draymond Green.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France