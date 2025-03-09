Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Gets Honest on Future With Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach spoke Steve Kerr spoke about a potential retirement

Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after their team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after their team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
For over a decade, Steve Kerr has been the coach of the Golden State Warriors. It's the only team that the five-time NBA champion has coached for.

It's hard to see Kerr coach anywhere in the league besides the Warriors, and it seems like that's for good reason. The multi-time champion may not even coach in the league after Steph Curry retires.

Kerr spoke with 95.7 The Game’s Mark Willard and Dan Dibley where he addressed his potential retirement from the NBA and as the Warriors' head coach.

“I think every coaching job has an expiration date, and I think it’s important for all parties involved to be aware of that. So, there’s probably something to that," Kerr said. “But, I don’t spend much time thinking about that. I love what I do, I love this team, I love coaching these guys every day and I’m just going to keep plugging away with them and see what we can accomplish, and then we’ll worry about all that stuff later."

Kerr then admitted that his coaching career would "probably" come to an end around the time that Curry's career would come to an end.

Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches as head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Once Steph Curry actually does retire, there's very little left for Kerr to accomplish as a coach. He'll be a five-time NBA champion as a player and a four-time NBA champion as a coach. After coaching Curry for over a decade, it'll be very hard to recapture that feeling for Kerr.

