Steve Kerr Gets Honest on Golden State Warriors Player's Minutes
Despite the Golden State Warriors having a dominant early record of 9-2, the team still has one big problem. The Warriors are simply just too deep and it's resulting in consistent minutes for some players who deserve to play more, specifically Moses Moody.
During an exclusive interview with Spencer Davies of RG.com, Moody opened up about his lack of consistent playing time with the Warriors.
“That's a really good question. I'd say knowing that nothing's gonna be easy, nothing's gonna be the way it's supposed to be, everything ain't fair, taking a situation for what it is and recognizing it is what it is and dealing with it," Moody said. "I mean, JK played a lot more than I did [to this point], but just going through it, dealing with it because you've got to. What choice do you got?”
After averaging 17.5 minutes last season, Moody is somehow averaging even less this season at 16.2 minutes. If Moody has proven anything, it's that he deserves to be averaging at least over 20 minutes a game right now. It's a cold hard fact that Warriors coach Steve Kerr knows himself.
“I would argue that Moses probably could have earned more minutes the last couple years if we didn’t have the roster that we did, so it hasn’t always been easy for him,” Kerr said. “But we’ve always viewed him as a really mature young guy who can help our team. This year, he’s started out great. And we’re loaded again. We’ve got tons of guys, so I haven’t been able to play him even as much as I would like. But those circumstances always dictate how much guys play.”
For right now, the only thing that Moses Moody can do is be patient. If there's one thing this season has proven, it's that everyone on the Warriors will get moments to step up.
