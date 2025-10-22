Steve Kerr Gets Honest On Jimmy Butler's Impact After Lakers Win
The Golden State Warriors put together a balanced performance in Tuesday’s 119-109 season-opening win over the host Los Angeles Lakers, but forward Jimmy Butler was the star of the show with a team-high 31 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and a perfect 16-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line.
Golden State acquired Butler ahead of the trade deadline last February and subsequently went 23-7 over its last 30 regular season games, before Butler helped push the team to the Western Conference semifinals as the No. 7 seed. Butler and Draymond Green each were a team-high +20 for the Warriors, respectively, making up for a lackluster +1 performance from Steph Curry.
Praise From Coach
Following Butler’s statement opening night performance, Warriors coach Steve Kerr described the traits that make him such a vital piece of what the franchise is trying to accomplish this season. Kerr even compared Butler’s role to that of two uber-important members of the Warriors' 2010s dynasty.
“(Jimmy) was the reason we became a good team last year,” Kerr said. “As soon as we got him, he provided that stability, the ability to get fouled and go to the line and settle the game down. He never turns the ball over. He just controls the game out there for us, and we need that."
Despite being a high-usage player, Butler has averaged just 1.6 turnovers per game in his career, a star player who isn't going to mess up his chances.
“You know, we've always been at our best when we can provide the support for Draymond and Steph’s chaos with some stability. That's what Andre (Igoudala) did, you know, Shaun Livingston, because the chaos is really powerful, but it can also get away from us, and Jimmy just settles us down, and I thought he did a great job of that tonight.”
In addition to being a stabilizing force for his fellow All-Star teammates in Curry and Green, Kerr also explained that Butler’s presence as an infallible ball handler is a godsend for a Warriors team that Kerr admitted has struggled with turnover issues and ball security in recent years.
“He compliments Steph and Draymond so well,” Kerr said. “Not only the free throws, but the ball security. We've been a high turnover team for a long time, so we need his ability to settle down. When you can get to the line like that, you know, it puts a ton of pressure on your opponent, and on nights when you maybe don't have the offensive flow, to be able to rely on that is huge.”
Butler and the Warriors will be faced with a much tougher task on Thursday, playing host to the Denver Nuggets at home. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.