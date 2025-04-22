Steve Kerr Joins Lakers, Bulls Legend in NBA History
The Golden State Warriors have built the NBA's first modern-day dynasty, cementing themselves among the league's best in history around superstar point guard Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr.
The Warriors have won four NBA championships since Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2014, as he has proven himself as one of the top postseason coaches ever.
With Golden State's win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, Kerr became the second-fastest head coach in NBA history to reach 100 career playoff wins, trailing only the legendary Phil Jackson.
Jackson is undoubtedly the best NBA coach of all time, and his resume proves it. Jackson won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Los Angeles Lakers, which was highlighted by an 11-year stretch where he won nine.
Phil Jackson finished his coaching career with a 229-104 playoff record, and pending a lengthy career, Steve Kerr is on pace to catch up to him.
Kerr is now on to his eighth playoff appearance as a head coach, and has already reached an impressive 100-41 record. Jackson reached the playoffs in every season of his 20-year coaching career and never had a losing season, which Kerr is already behind in, but another successful ten years to Kerr's career would put him on par with the legendary figure.
Kerr is just the seventh coach in NBA history to reach 100 career playoff wins, although despite some optimism, he will likely not reach the level of Lakers and Bulls legend Phil Jackson. Still, it is an accomplishment that should be celebrated, especially if it is joined by a deep Warriors run.