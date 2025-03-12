Steve Kerr Makes Announcement on Jonathan Kuminga Return
For two months, Golden State Warriors fans have been waiting to see Jonathan Kuminga return to the lineup.
After a very tumultous two months, it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was a guest on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dib's show, where he confirmed that Kuminga will return on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.
“It looks good for Thursday," Kerr said. "Assuming he doesn’t have any setbacks in the next couple of days, he should be back.”
One of the big questions surrounding Kuminga is how he'll adapt to a new Warriors lineup that includes Jimmy Butler. While the Warriors absolutely needed Kuminga before, they don't seem as desperate to have him now. After the trade, he's become more of a piece that could set them over the top, as opposed to a necessity.
“I think his last couple of weeks, we were really running a lot of things through him, because Jimmy wasn’t here yet," Kerr said. "Now that Jimmy is here, look, Jimmy, is one of the best players in the league. He’s proven it. Soon as he got here, we started winning."
With both Butler and Curry in the lineup, Kerr revealed that he's going to continue running the offense through them both. The Warriors head coach also admitted that Kuminga will have to settle into more of a support role.
"And so we’re going to run through Jimmy Butler, and we’re going to run through Steph Curry," Kerr said. "So what that requires of JK is to be settling into a role to support those guys and that’s slightly different and that’s just something that he has to adapt to.”
Thursday night is going to be a very fascinating game for the Golden State Warriors, one that starts the beginning of answering very big questions that fans have been wondering.
