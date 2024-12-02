Steve Kerr Makes Draymond Green Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night when they face the Denver Nuggets on the road. This will be a very challenging game, as Denver has historically been great at home, even with the mediocre record this season.
It has not been easy-going for Golden State recently, because not only have the losses piled up, but so have the injuries. Already without starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton for the rest of the season, the Warriors missed Steph Curry for last week’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his veteran teammate Draymond Green could also be on the verge of an injury absence.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Green should be considered doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Denver, as he did not go through practice on Monday.
Green has yet to miss a game this season, but is listed on the injury report as questionable with left calf tightness. Often tasked with defending Nikola Jokic when Golden State faces Denver, Green will likely be sidelined for this matchup. While nobody can stop Jokic, Green has often done a decent job making him work a bit harder for his production.
The schedule is not getting any easier for the Warriors in December, as they will face the Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves (three times), Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Cleveland Cavaliers this month.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'