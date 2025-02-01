Steve Kerr Makes Draymond Green Injury Announcement After Warriors-Suns
Coming off one of their biggest wins of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder and looking to extend their win streak to three games, the Golden State Warriors welcomed the Phoenix Suns to town for a matchup against former Warriors forward Kevin Durant. With the teams splitting the first two matchups, Friday night served as the rubber match between two divisional opponents.
Unfortunately for Golden State, they never led again after taking a three-point lead in the first quarter and lost 130-105 to Phoenix. In response to missing the All-Star game, Suns guard Devin Booker led all scorers with 31 points in the win. After the game, Kerr provided insight on when the Warriors could be welcoming back Draymond Green.
Kerr told the media that Green scrimmaged with the team today and is set to practice with the team tomorrow, as they're expecting him to play sometime next week. With that timeline, Green's return could be against the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, or the Chicago Bulls.
Friday night marked the seventh straight miss for Green, who has also missed 10 of the last 11 contests for Golden State. Alongside forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has been sidelined as well, the team has been lacking key forward depth as of late.
As the NBA's trade deadline arrives this coming Thursday, the Warriors are set to be active in trade negotiations around the league as they look to bolster their roster around Steph Curry.
