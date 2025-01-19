Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Makes Honest Jordan Poole Statement

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole.

Joey Linn

Apr 3, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Jordan Poole (3) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors. Spending some time in the G League while in Golden State's organization, Poole eventually developed into a valuable rotation piece who helped the Warriors win an NBA championship in 2022.

Traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul in July, 2023, Poole began a new chapter of his NBA career. Since arriving in Washington, Poole has appeared in 110 games, posting averages of 18.5 points and 4.5 assists.

Many wonder what the Warriors would look like now had they never traded Poole, and that is something Steve Kerr was asked about prior to Saturday’s game against the Wizards.

Apr 15, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with guard Jordan Poole (3) during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“I don’t spend a whole lot of time doing that stuff,” Kerr said when asked about the hypothetical scenario where Poole is still in Golden State. “The NBA is a business where people are coming and going all the time. You can’t spend too much time with that.”

Kerr added, “I will say that I root for Jordan, I love Jordan, and always love seeing him. I want nothing but the best for him and the rest of his career. He deserves it.”

Poole was an integral piece to Golden State’s 2022 NBA championship run. Averaging 17.0 points on 50.8% shooting that postseason, Poole helped Golden State win its fourth title of this era.

