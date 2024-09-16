Steve Kerr Makes Honest Statement on LeBron James After Olympics
When the Golden State Warriors tip off this season, they're doing so with two Olympic gold medalists on their team. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry joined forces on the international stage with LeBron James and Kevin Durant to help bring Team USA another gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In an interview with NBA.com, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told everyone what it was like to have LeBron James on his team after going against him for so many years.
"It’s equally as gratifying, but totally different in that it’s a five-week sprint," Steve Kerr said about winning a gold versus winning an NBA Championship. "You’re coaching guys that you’ve been coaching against. I loved getting to know these guys. LeBron [James] was so incredible, just in his preparation. Engagement in every practice and every meeting, he was amazing."
Steve Kerr and the Warriors played against LeBron James in the NBA Finals four times in a row from 2015 to 2018. They also had a playoff series in 2023, which the Lakers won to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
"Up and down the roster, these guys are superstars in their own right and then to see them sacrificing, it’s inspiring," Steve Kerr said.
Team USA defeated Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament knockout stage. They narrowly beat Serbia in the semifinals and then defeated France in the gold medal game.
Both Steve Kerr and Steph Curry are hoping they can carry over the strong performances from the Paris Olympics into the Warriors season.
