Steve Kerr Makes Major Decision on Golden State Warriors Rotation
Steve Kerr spent all training camp expecting to play only 10 players in his rotation. Suddenly, on Wednesday night, he played 12 players. Even though it came suddenly, it's a decision that Kerr is sticking with.
After Golden State's win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Kerr addressed his rotation decision to the media.
"I've never played 12 [players] before, but we're going to do it," Kerr said. "It's not easy on anybody, but we just have to trust from one night to the next that we're going to find combinations that really work. The guys really have to understand that some nights are their nights, some nights are not, and that's okay."
Even though the Golden State Warriors don't have an All-Star to play with Steph Curry, Kerr has very high hopes for the team. He believes they'll be one that brings the energy that fans will appreciate.
"As long as we continue to play together and play hard," Kerr said. "I think it's going to be a really fun team to watch for our fans. They play both sides of the ball, a lot of good energy, they like each other, the ball moves, fun to watch them play."
For as unexpected as Steve Kerr's decision looked on the surface, it was actually even more impromptu behind the scenes. He actually made the rotation decision one day before opening night.
"Two days ago, I was thinking well maybe I'll just play 10 and I'll just have to tell two of these guys that they're going to sit and I couldn't justify that. They've all played really well in camp," Kerr said.
The Golden State Warriors opened their season with a win against the Trail Blazers, and have the Utah Jazz awaiting them on Friday.
