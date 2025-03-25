Steve Kerr Makes New Steph Curry Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors will continue their six-game road trip against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, but will be doing so without superstar point guard Steph Curry.
Curry has already missed two of the last three games and will now miss another, as his injury concerns heighten with the regular season winding down. Curry is dealing with a left pelvic contusion, but he should not be held out too much longer.
Before their matchup with the Heat, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a new update on Curry's injury.
"He wasn't quite there and we just can't risk it," Kerr said. "He worked out yesterday and he looked good, but at the very end of the workout, there was one movement that he made that just didn't quite feel right."
Kerr also revealed the Warriors' plan for Curry's return, and expects him to play on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
"Knowing the schedule, when we've got the next two days off, I think it'll be a full week when he returns," Kerr said. "We expect him to return in New Orleans. We'll see. It'll be day by day, but we're kind of expecting that he'll be able to play then. That'll be a full week off, and that could really take care of the energy and regenerate and recharge his battery. I think this is a good plan."
The Warriors will have their hands full against a talented Heat squad on Tuesday with Curry sidelined, but it gives co-star Jimmy Butler a chance to shine against his former team. With just 11 games left in the regular season, Curry's health is the top priority, and the Warriors are smart for playing it safe on Tuesday.