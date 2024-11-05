Steve Kerr Makes Starting Lineup Change for Warriors vs. Wizards
The Golden State Warriors have kicked off their 2024-25 campaign with five wins through six games, but head coach Steve Kerr feels like a change needs to be made.
The Warriors head to the nation's capital Monday night to face the Washington Wizards, but a surprising lineup change has drawn a significant decision from Kerr.
Golden State is shifting their starting five, moving guard Gary Payton II alongside star Steph Curry, in place of young wing Jonathan Kuminga.
Monday's starting lineup is set as Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
Payton has had a limited role six games into the season, averaging just 4.7 points in 11.2 minutes per game. Of course, Kerr has enough years of experience working with Payton to know the box score does not tell the whole story.
Despite playing 138 regular season games in Golden State, this is only Payton's 17th start. The Warriors are 7-9 with Payton in the starting lineup, but going against a struggling 2-3 Wizards team could add another win to that tally.
Kuminga has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, seemingly starting only when Curry is active. As Kerr moves away from this strategy in Monday's matchup, it could mark the end of Kuminga's reign as a starter for the near future.
Golden State is riding a three-game win streak, but Monday night's game marks their first matchup of the season against an Eastern Conference foe. Golden State went a favorable 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents last season, so extending their win streak with the new-look starting lineup fits their trend.
The Warriors and Wizards tip off at 7:15 p.m. EST on Monday.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France