Steve Kerr Names First Time Starter for Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors started their 2024-25 campaign blazing, winning 12 of their first 15 games to catapult toward the top of the Western Conference. Since then, they have won just two of their last 11 and are on an active three-game losing streak.
Their recent struggle has raised concern around the fanbase and likely within the organization, as the Warriors really cannot seem to find their rhythm since their hot start to the season.
Heading into a pivotal road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, the Warriors have decided to make a change.
With star forward Draymond Green sidelined with ankle soreness, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has made the decision to grant 11-year NBA veteran Kyle Anderson his first start in Golden State.
Anderson joins Steph Curry, Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, and Trayce Jackson-Davis in the starting five, making for a very interesting group Kerr threw together. With Schroder playing just his second game with the Warriors and Anderson making his first start, nobody knows what to expect from this lineup.
Anderson, 31, is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just 14.4 minutes per game this season. His 6-foot-9 frame and 7-foot-3 wingspan will be much-needed against a lengthy Timberwolves squad.
Green's absence on Saturday will be unfortunate, but Anderson's calm, veteran presence in the lineup makes him a viable replacement. Looking to break their three-game skid and get back on track, Golden State is desperate for whatever they can get out of Anderson.
