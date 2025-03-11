Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Big Steph Curry News

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts to guard Steph Curry recent big news

Liam Willerup

Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches as head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA, boasting a 9-1 record over their last 10 games. The Jimmy Butler era has undoubtedly been successful in Golden State, and it should only improve with Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga returning soon from their respective injuries.

However, the recent stretch of play from Warriors guard Steph Curry has been one of the main reasons for their success. Over his last 10 games, he's averaged 30.1 points and 6.9 assists. While he's done well on the court in basketball, it was recently announced that he'll be joining his former college, Davidson, as their Assistant GM of the basketball program to try another challenge.

Warriors guard Stephe Curry
Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently shared his thoughts on Curry's recent announcement with Davidson College.

"If he asks to leave for a game to go scout college, I’ll probably say no," Kerr told the media. "But it is Steph Curry, so I’ll probably say yes. I just hope he doesn’t ask.” Kerr also acknowledged that he knows the role is more “ceremonial” than day-to-day work based.

Davidson guard Stephen Curr
Mar. 23, 2009; Moraga, CA, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a wrestle during the first half against the St. Marys Gaels at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, CA. The Gaels defeated the Wildcats 80-68. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Davidson will likely use Curry as a selling point in trying to land recruits and transfers, this shouldn't affect his availability for Kerr and the Warriors this season. Given their recent stretch of play, Curry undoubtedly has his focus set on winning a fifth ring.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

