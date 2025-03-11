Steve Kerr Reacts to Big Steph Curry News
The Golden State Warriors are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA, boasting a 9-1 record over their last 10 games. The Jimmy Butler era has undoubtedly been successful in Golden State, and it should only improve with Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga returning soon from their respective injuries.
However, the recent stretch of play from Warriors guard Steph Curry has been one of the main reasons for their success. Over his last 10 games, he's averaged 30.1 points and 6.9 assists. While he's done well on the court in basketball, it was recently announced that he'll be joining his former college, Davidson, as their Assistant GM of the basketball program to try another challenge.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently shared his thoughts on Curry's recent announcement with Davidson College.
"If he asks to leave for a game to go scout college, I’ll probably say no," Kerr told the media. "But it is Steph Curry, so I’ll probably say yes. I just hope he doesn’t ask.” Kerr also acknowledged that he knows the role is more “ceremonial” than day-to-day work based.
While Davidson will likely use Curry as a selling point in trying to land recruits and transfers, this shouldn't affect his availability for Kerr and the Warriors this season. Given their recent stretch of play, Curry undoubtedly has his focus set on winning a fifth ring.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral