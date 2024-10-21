Steve Kerr Reacts to Big Warriors Contract News
Moses Moody may not receive consistent minutes on the Golden State Warriors rotation, but he's still a very valued member of the team. If that wasn't clear before, it should be very clear after Moody signed a $39 million contract extension.
While many Warriors fans believe head coach Steve Kerr isn't appreciative enough of Moody's capabilities, Kerr was gleaming with praise after the contract extension.
"He's everything we want in our program, our organization," Kerr said about Moody. "Just the character, the work ethic, the resilience. He's earned this. And I'm just thrilled for him. And I know how excited he is, as this should be a momentous day in his career. And he's got a lot of years left, too. So I think this is great for him and great for us."
The Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr believe in Moses Moody. While sometimes the rotation may not reflect that right now, it definitely seems like there's a possibility for him to be a major player moving forward.
"We obviously want to invest in people," Kerr said. "In people we believe in. Players obviously have to be talented, they have to fit in with what they do - all that stuff. But ultimately, you're investing in people you believe in. And Moses is that person."
The Warriors have checked one important box in re-signing Moses Moody. Now, the team will have all season to check another very important one in Jonathan Kuminga.
