Steve Kerr Reacts to "Bizarre" Ending in Warriors' loss to Spurs

Sunday’s loss will be one of the toughest to swallow for the Golden State Warriors this season.

It wasn’t because they allowed a San Antonio Spurs team to enter Chase Center and out-shoot them from the three-point line or even the fact that they trailed by as many as 14 points midway through the first half.

Rather, a pair of head-scratching fouls marred a very competitive and entertaining contest that was only decided by two points as Golden State fell, 110-108, to the Gregg Popovic-coached franchise.

“I thought the two fouls at the end were bizarre. Bizarre fouls,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “I don’t understand how those calls can be made… I don’t understand how we can decide the game based on plays that have nothing to do with the game.”

Golden State had every reason to be out of Sunday’s matchup. Without Stephen Curry (foot) as well as five other players, the Warriors only suited up nine people to take on the Spurs, who had just been trampled by the New Orleans Pelicans Friday.

In addition, forward Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter, leaving the Warriors with just eight available bodies. Despite this, Golden State found themselves with a chance to win with three seconds to play as Andrew Wiggins was fouled with the game tied at 107.

Sinking the first free throw, Wiggins gave the Warriors a one-point lead, but as he missed the second shot, that’s where things got very odd.

On the ensuing rebound, Warriors’ center Kevon Looney was called for a loose ball foul on Spurs big-man, Jakob Poeltl, sending the seven-foot Austrian to the free throw line as San Antonio was in the bonus.

“I was shocked by the one on the rebound,” Kerr said of the back-to-back plays. “To call fouls in those situations, both of them, one that went for us and one that went against us… On the last one, it’s a scramble for the ball and everyone in the locker room after the game they have no idea why Looney got called for the foul, they got tangled up.”

Making the first free throw, Poeltl missed his second shot as well. The rebound went to Spurs wing Keldon Johnson, who sank a put-back shot at the rim — the game-winning shot.

With just three tenths of a second left, the Warriors were unable to get a shot off on their inbound-attempt, leading to their 24th loss of the year.

This one, for Golden State, may hurt the most, though.

“More than anything, the finish, to me, I was shocked at the two foul calls,” Kerr said. “Players are supposed to decide the game.”