Steve Kerr Reacts to James Wiseman Injury Update

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr feels for James Wiseman following injury setback

It was reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater on Saturday afternoon that Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman had faced another setback in his injury rehab. It's been a rough start to Wiseman's career, as the big man has played just 39 career games after going 2nd-overall in the 2020 draft. This recent update is another setback in the hopes that Wiseman could return as a contributor this season.

Steve Kerr shared his reaction to the news, stating, "Yesterday he didn't practice, and so both yesterday and today our training staff has put its head together with the doctors that have been working with James. Basically the decision was let's take a pause, because of the swelling in the knee. I feel terrible for James, the hope was that he would play tomorrow in Santa Cruz. That's not gonna happen, but I will just keep going back to the fact that he's 20 years old. He's got his whole future ahead. We just have to be really, really cautious. We have to do what's best for him longterm, so no game tomorrow. He probably won't go on the trip with us, we'll take a pause and see how the knee responds and go from there."

On Wiseman potentially being shut down for the season, being that the playoffs are just weeks away, Kerr said, "Ya, that's all up to the training staff and the doctors. The main thing is, we can't make a decision based on the schedule. We can't make a decision based on the playoffs. Every decision should be made around James' career and James' future... Our training staff will make decisions in terms of what James does, how much he does, when he can be on the floor, those questions will all be based on his longterm health."

It is certainly unfortunate that Wiseman has faced yet another setback; however, Steve Kerr is keeping the proper perspective on the big man's future.

