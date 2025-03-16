Steve Kerr Reacts to Making Warriors History vs Knicks
When Steve Kerr was hired to become head coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2014, no one could have predicted the success that came with it.
In a little over a decade, Kerr became a four-time NBA champion, an NBA Coach of the Year, a two-time NBA All-Star Game head coach, and was also selected as a top 15 coach in NBA history.
After defeating the New York Knicks on Saturday night, Kerr has a new accolade to add on his resume: having the most wins in Golden State Warriors coaching history.
“It was a great moment, being awarded the game ball by the Attles family was really beautiful, to sort of be honored by their presence," Kerr said. "Obviously, Al Attles is Mr. Warrior forever. The record it’s kind of surreal to even think that this could happen. But as I said earlier it’s a reflection of our organizational strength, and stability, and talent level over the last 11 years since I’ve been here."
Granted, Steve Kerr walked into a good situation with the Warriors, having the opportunity to coach Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and more. However, the team also doesn't become who they are without Kerr's decision-making as a coach.
"So I’m incredibly lucky to be part of this organization and part of this city. Very humbled by the honor because of Al’s greatness and what he means to the franchise," Kerr said. "But yeah I will definitely enjoy the evening, and the memory, and being with his family especially.”
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
