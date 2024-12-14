Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry’s Blunt Warriors Statement
The Golden State Warriors have not looked like the same team that started the season 10-2 through their first 12 games. While such a sample size is never indicative of how an entire season will go, the Warriors are now just 14-10.
Injuries have contributed to this slippage, as some key Warriors players have been out of the lineup (including starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton who is out for the season with an ACL injury), but Golden State cannot blame their poor play entirely on injuries.
Following their NBA Cup quarterfinals loss to the Houston Rockets, Warriors star Steph Curry made an honest statement on his team.
“The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed or else we’ll be a mediocre team,” Curry said of Golden State’s poor late-game execution. “I’ll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not being able to finish plays. Ball’s in my hands. I got to make shots.”
This was just one way Curry was critical of his team after the loss, which drew a response from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
“The beauty of Steph is that he’s one of the only superstars in sports who can just say that so authentically,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs show. “So genuinely. So non-threateningly. There’s no controversy. Nobody’s writing stories today or yesterday about Steph Curry calls out his coach. It’s just genuine collaboration.”
Curry has never been the type of superstar to cause controversy in the media, and his comments after the Rockets loss were not taken the wrong way by Kerr or any of his teammates.
