Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach

The NBA world was absolutely shocked when the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash after the team defeated the Indiana Pacers. Many believe he didn't really have a fair shot in such a tumultuous situation like the Nets, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

"Steve Nash is a good friend of mine, so more than anything, I feel for Steve," Kerr said. "He has all the qualities to be a brilliant coach, brilliant. It's a good reminder to me and all coaches that we are all at the whim of players, front offices, ownerships. You really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league. Erik [Spoelstra] has got one here, I've got one in Golden State, we're really lucky. You throw either one of us in that situation, we wouldn't have done any better, that's the truth. As a really good friend of mine, I feel for bad for Steve, but I also know if he ever wants to get back in this thing, he could be great he just needs a more stable environment."

It speaks volumes to have a coach as accomplished as Steve Kerr to praise Nash in the way that he did. There wasn't a coach in the NBA that had to deal with a more toxic situation over the last two years than Steve Nash did. He was either dealing with toxicity or injury, never really being given a chance to coach with full support. Hopefully, he'll find that that opportunity to bounce back on his feet and show what he's truly capable of.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension

Draymond Green Addresses Future With Warriors